Fire reported at Racine Revitalization property

RACINE — A firestarted at a Racine Revitalization Partnership property early Saturday morning, causing approximately $25,000 in damage.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, the fire at 1315 Grand Ave. was reported at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from a broken window. Fire crews quickly contained the working fire to the kitchen and adjacent pantry.

Crews searched the property and found it was vacant and noted graffiti on its exterior. The incident was still under investigation as of Saturday.

Racine Revitalization Partnership works with Racine area organizations to do workforce training while developing affordable residential and commercial properties and revitalizing neighborhoods.

RRP Executive Director Ed Miller was at the scene of the fire on Saturday morning. RRP had purchased the property in December of 2017 and had partnered with Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps and had used the property for workforce training.

Miller said the property had been redeveloped and was on the market at the time of the fire. He said RRP will continue to work with the Fire Department to determine how the fire happened.

"It's unfortunate," said Miller.

