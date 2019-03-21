RACINE — A fire reported in the maintenance building at the Racine Country Club was controlled in less than 20 minutes Thursday afternoon.
At least four Racine Fire Department fire engines responded to the golf course, located at 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Scanner reports indicated that the initial emergency call came in around 1:30 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the fire was reportedly extinguished and fire engines began leaving the scene.
The building was evacuated before emergency responders arrived, a Racine County dispatcher said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.