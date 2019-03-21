Try 3 months for $3
Fire at RCC

A firetruck leaves the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Thursday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in a maintenance building.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A fire reported in the maintenance building at the Racine Country Club was controlled in less than 20 minutes Thursday afternoon.

At least four Racine Fire Department fire engines responded to the golf course, located at 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Scanner reports indicated that the initial emergency call came in around 1:30 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the fire was reportedly extinguished and fire engines began leaving the scene.

The building was evacuated before emergency responders arrived, a Racine County dispatcher said.

