Fire on Main Street Monday afternoon

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in the 900 block of Main Street Monday afternoon.
As a result of the fire response, the street around the residence was closed and traffic was rerouted south of Downtown.
According to Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo, firefighters were dispatched due to a small fire near the basement of the residence, which may have been the result of a contractor working with a torch.
DeGarmo said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to the residence.
He said there were no injuries to personnel or the people in the house at the time.
