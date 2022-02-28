 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire on Main Street Monday afternoon

  • 0
Main Street closed for fire response

Firefighters congregated in front of a home on the 900 block of Main Street in Racine Monday afternoon.

 Dee Hölzel
imagejpeg_0.jpg

A fire was reported on the 900 block of Main Street in Racine Monday afternoon.
imagejpeg_0 1.jpg

A fire was reported on the 900 block of Main Street in Racine Monday afternoon.

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in the 900 block of Main Street Monday afternoon.

As a result of the fire response, the street around the residence was closed and traffic was rerouted south of Downtown.

According to Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo, firefighters were dispatched due to a small fire near the basement of the residence, which may have been the result of a contractor working with a torch.

DeGarmo said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to the residence.

He said there were no injuries to personnel or the people in the house at the time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News