Fire officials believe Wednesday morning van fire was intentionally set

RACINE — Racine Fire officials are seeking information about a van that they believe was intentionally set on fire early Wednesday.
According to an incident report from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday to the an alley in the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive scene and extinguished a fire that was taking place inside a passenger van. The van was parked in between South Memorial Drive and Owen Avenue.
Officials believe the fire was set intentionally were continuing to investigate the incident as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call fire investigators at 262-635-7915.
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M Akred
Heather M Akred, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Jesus G Arroyo
Jesus (aka Fat Boy) G Arroyo, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Seth William Mathiesen
Seth William Mathiesen, 11000 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Delmarzio J Neal
Delmarzio J Neal, 2500 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniel J Samplaski
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Carol L Voda
Carol L Voda, 9000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, financial transaction card (use to defraud greater than $10,000), financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), theft of movable property (special facts).
David H Bonnes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David H Bonnes, Bristol, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
