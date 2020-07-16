Fire officials believe Wednesday morning van fire was intentionally set
RACINE — Racine Fire officials are seeking information about a van that they believe was intentionally set on fire early Wednesday.

According to an incident report from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday to the an alley in the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive scene and extinguished a fire that was taking place inside a passenger van. The van was parked in between South Memorial Drive and Owen Avenue.

Officials believe the fire was set intentionally were continuing to investigate the incident as of Thursday afternoon. 

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call fire investigators at 262-635-7915.

