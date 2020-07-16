Fire officials believe van fire was intentionally set
Fire officials believe van fire was intentionally set

RACINE —  Racine Fire officials are seeking information on a van that they believe was intentionally set on fire early on Wednesday.

According to an incident report from Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:22 a.m. on Wednesday and extinguished a fire that was taking place inside a passenger van. The van was parked in an alley on the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive between South Memorial and Owen Avenue.

Officials believe the fire was set intentionally are continuing to investigate the incident. 

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Fire Investigators at Racine Fire Department 262-635-7915.

