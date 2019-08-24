RACINE — No injuries were reported after a metal parts manufacturer/engineering company suffered $20,000 in damage due to a fire in a heat ventilation system Friday, according to the Racine Fire Department.
In a press release, the department said it was called for a "fire in a pipe" just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The fire occurred in the northeast corner of the Styberg E.C. Engineering Company on the 1600 block of Goold Street, the Racine Fire Department said.
Crews contained the fire inside the ventilation system and laddered to the roof of the building to put it out. The fire department said the heat ventilation system has since been shut down until repairs can be made.
