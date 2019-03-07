Try 3 months for $3
A semitrailer was fully destroyed and another was significantly damaged  Thursday after a vehicle fire broke out at about 5:17 a.m. at Hribar Trucking, 1821 Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant.

At 5:17 a.m. Thursday, South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to Hribar Trucking, 1821 Southeast Frontage Road, for a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a semitrailer fully engulfed in flames. A second semitrailer parked next to the first was also partially on fire, according to South Shore Battalion Chief Steve Salvo.

South Shore fire crews were able to get the fire under control after 10 minutes on the scene. The first tractor was destroyed by the fire and the second was significantly damaged. 

Salvo said the fire was likely caused by a mechanical malfunction, as the driver had started the semi earlier in the morning to warm it up. When he returned, it was on fire. 

No one was injured, and there is no indication of foul play, Salvo said. 

