MOUNT PLEASANT— A semi-tractor was fully destroyed and another significantly damaged early Thursday in a vehicle fire.
At 5:17 a.m. Thursday, South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to Hribar Trucking, 1821 Southeast Frontage Road, for a vehicle fire. The Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a semi-tractor fully engulfed in flames. A second semi-tractor parked next to the first was also partially on fire, according to South Shore Battalion Chief Steve Salvo.
South Shore fire crews were able to get the fire under control after 10 minutes on the scene. The first tractor was destroyed by the fire and the second was significantly damaged.
Salvo said the fire was likely caused by a mechanical malfunction, as the driver had started the semi-tractor earlier in the morning to warm it up. When he returned, it was on fire.
No one was injured, and there is no indication of foul play, Salvo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.