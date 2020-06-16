Fire Department seeking leads on Tuesday vehicle fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Racine Fire department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 1900 block of State Street early Tuesday morning and is asking for information.

The estimated loss of $300 to the Dodge Dakota crew cab pick-up truck was limited to the passenger compartment and caused no injuries, according to the press release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Racine Fire Department Captain Craig Ford at 262-635-7870.

