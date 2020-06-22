Fire crews rescue man from 2nd-floor fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Fire crews helped a man down to escape a second-floor fire on Monday.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, officials were dispatched to 1816 Roe Ave. at 4:15 on Monday for a fire in a second-floor bedroom. When crews arrived, they had to help a man, who had been attempting to contain the fire, down from the second-floor balcony.

Once the fire was extinguished all members of the household were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $22,000 in damage and rendered the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross arrived at the scene to help the residents while repairs are being made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1