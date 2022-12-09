Fire complaint leads to weapons arrest of Waterford man

WATERFORD — A fire complaint led to the arrest of a Waterford man for having a sawed-off shotgun, brass knuckles and knife, as well as meth.

Kenneth S. Coss, 28, of the 7100 block of N. Tichigan Road, was charged with felony counts of possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle and possession of methamphetamine, 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 7100 block of N. Tichigan Road for a burning complaint.

The officer noted that the address belonged to Coss who was flagged as armed and dangerous from previous calls.

Upon arrival, Coss was seen at the end of the driveway by a fire pit with several pieces of trash lying around. The smoke coming from the fire had a heavy petroleum odor; also by the fire pit was chair with a Mossberg shotgun and sling lying across the arms. The barrel was sawed off and a shell was seen in the firearm.

Coss denied ownership of the gun and said it belonged to another individual who had left it there. He was then detained and searched. Inside his pocket was a set of brass knuckles, a knife and three 12-gauge shotgun shells that were the same brand as the one found inside the gun. Also found on him was a vial containing methamphetamine.

Coss was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

