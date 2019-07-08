{{featured_button_text}}
People examine the damage to a duplex in the 1800 block of Ninth Street Monday morning following a Sunday night fire that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Racine Fire Department responded to the building at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after bystanders saw fire on the second-story balcony. No one was home, but a bystander broke through the doors to check for occupants and was forced to exit due to heavy smoke and high temperatures. Paramedics evaluated the bystander and he refused treatment and medical transport.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A fire broke out Sunday night in a Racine duplex, causing an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a two-family home in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, the Fire Department said.

Bystanders saw fire at the second-story balcony and called 911. Fearing that someone might be trapped in the upper unit, a male bystander broke through two doors to check for occupants before exiting due to heavy smoke and high heat before fire crews arrived. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The man was evaluated at the scene by Fire Department paramedics, but declined treatment or transport.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. We Energies responded and disconnected utilities. Red Cross also responded. 

Smoke and fire damaged the entire second floor of the structure. The first floor and basement sustained water damage from extinguishing efforts. The fire caused an estimated $120,000 of structural damage to the building, with damage of building contents valued at approximately $30,000.

The majority of the second-story balcony was observed to be burned Monday morning, with some damage extending down to the front porch. Melted siding drooped from the second story down to the first.

This fire provides an educational reminder opportunity for the community, fire officials said in the release, urging "Once you're out, Stay Out!"

"Entering a building that is on fire is dangerous. That action carries with it the potential that civilian rescuers could turn into additional victims," Racine fire officials said. "An already bad situation would be made much worse."

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

