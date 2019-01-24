RACINE — Fire crews responded Thursday around 1 p.m. for a report of a fire at 1134 Park Ave.
According to a press release from Racine Fire Department, a man was the only person at home when his fire alarm went off around 1 p.m. The man was reportedly in the bedroom and called 911 after confirming heavy smoke was coming from the basement stairs.
Fire crews contained the fire to a single room in the basement. Approximately $30,000 in damage was incurred.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.