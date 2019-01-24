Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News
JON BRINES

RACINE — Fire crews responded Thursday around 1 p.m. for a report of a fire at 1134 Park Ave. 

According to a press release from Racine Fire Department, a man was the only person at home when his fire alarm went off around 1 p.m. The man was reportedly in the bedroom and called 911 after confirming heavy smoke was coming from the basement stairs.

Fire crews contained the fire to a single room in the basement. Approximately $30,000 in damage was incurred.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday night.

