Fire blamed on inactive space heater

RACINE — Fire officials believe that a fire on State Street was caused by a space heater that was not in use but still plugged in.
According to a press release from Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 902 State St. after an occupant called 911 at 4:18 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived they found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the living room and found a small fire involving a space heater and nearby combustibles.
The occupants were unharmed and were allowed to return to their home. The fire damage was estimated to be around $3,000.
Fire officials recommend that space heaters have three feet of space around them and be unplugged when not in use.
