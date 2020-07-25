Fire blamed on inactive space heater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Fire officials believe that a fire on State Street was caused by a space heater that was not in use but still plugged in.

According to a press release from Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 902 State St. after an occupant called 911 at 4:18 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived they found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the living room and found a small fire involving a space heater and nearby combustibles.

The occupants were unharmed and were allowed to return to their home. The fire damage was estimated to be around $3,000.

Fire officials recommend that space heaters have three feet of space around them and be unplugged when not in use.

