Fire at Modine Manufacturing extinguished without injuries, RFD reports

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Modine Manufacturing, 1500 De Koven Ave., shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, personnel from Engine 6 reported discovering a light haze inside the building and were directed to the complex's "aluminum sample shop" where automatic fire sprinklers heads had activated.
Due to the smoke conditions, Quint 4 and Med 1 were tasked with search and rescue, and assisting employees out of the building.
"As a reminder to the general public, please treat all fire alarm activations as if there is a real fire. Please proceed to the nearest exit and reassemble with co-workers or family members in a preselected meeting spot," the release advised.
A Racine man who was banned from Target due to prior thefts was allegedly caught stealing at the store again. An officer reported Steven Brown admitted to having stashed a Samsung tablet in his pants when confronted Friday.
The man accused of stabbing a woman he knew in the Lake Geneva Walmart parking lot in the early hours of Nov. 25 reportedly told police, “When I think back, I think I was going to kill her and was going to take her car, with her dead body in it, back to Janesville.”
With Kyle Rittenhouse sitting in his Racine office, Defense Attorney Mark Richards presented a series of photographs at a preliminary hearing Thursday that he argues show the teenager was acting in self defense.