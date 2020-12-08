 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire at Modine Manufacturing extinguished without injuries, RFD reports
0 comments
top story

Fire at Modine Manufacturing extinguished without injuries, RFD reports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Modine Manufacturing, 1500 De Koven Ave., shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, personnel from Engine 6 reported discovering a light haze inside the building and were directed to the complex's "aluminum sample shop" where automatic fire sprinklers heads had activated.

Due to the smoke conditions, Quint 4 and Med 1 were tasked with search and rescue, and assisting employees out of the building. 

"As a reminder to the general public, please treat all fire alarm activations as if there is a real fire. Please proceed to the nearest exit and reassemble with co-workers or family members in a preselected meeting spot," the release advised.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, RFD reported. 

The fire was fought by 24 RFD firefighters and no additional help was needed to suppress the blaze, the release said. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. 

The fire was contained to an aluminum particle collection machine, according to a release. Damage is estimated to be at $35,000. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News