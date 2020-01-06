You are the owner of this article.
Fingerprint match leads to Racine man's arrest more than three years after burglary
RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man is facing a felony charge after his fingerprints reportedly came back as a match to a burglary that occurred more than three years ago.

Elijah R. Norton, of the 2500 block of Lawn Street, was charged on Monday with a felony count of burglary to a building or dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint: 

Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Quincy Avenue on Sept. 27, 2016, for a report of a burglary. Someone reportedly stole a locked safe that contained silver dollar coins and a Green Bay Packers commemorative coin from Super Bowl XXXI.

The house was checked and a window on the front porch was found unlocked with a visible fingerprint on it. The print was lifted and submitted for analysis.

On Oct. 8, 2019, the prints allegedly came back as a match to Norton.

The victim said that Norton is a distant family member who lived with him years ago. Norton moved out because he and Norton did not get along, the relative said.

During a court appearance on Monday, Norton was assigned a $5,000 signature bond, online records show.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

