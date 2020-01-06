Fingerprint match leads to Racine man's arrest more than three years after burglary

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man is facing a felony charge after his fingerprints reportedly came back as a match to a burglary that occurred more than three years ago.
Elijah R. Norton, of the 2500 block of Lawn Street, was charged on Monday with a felony count of burglary to a building or dwelling.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Quincy Avenue on Sept. 27, 2016, for a report of a burglary. Someone reportedly stole a locked safe that contained silver dollar coins and a Green Bay Packers commemorative coin from Super Bowl XXXI.
The house was checked and a window on the front porch was found unlocked with a visible fingerprint on it. The print was lifted and submitted for analysis.
On Oct. 8, 2019, the prints allegedly came back as a match to Norton.
The victim said that Norton is a distant family member who lived with him years ago. Norton moved out because he and Norton did not get along, the relative said.
During a court appearance on Monday, Norton was assigned a $5,000 signature bond, online records show.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Stephen J Thurmond
Stephen J Thurmond, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jerome J Jackson
Jerome J Jackson, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark W Monson
Mark W Monson, 2500 block of Wexford Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vanessa E Johnson
Vanessa E Johnson, 2500 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Henry L Janes III
Henry L Janes III, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.