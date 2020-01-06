Fingerprint match leads to Racine man's arrest more than three years after burglary

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man is facing a felony charge after his fingerprints reportedly came back as a match to a burglary that occurred more than three years ago.

Elijah R. Norton, of the 2500 block of Lawn Street, was charged on Monday with a felony count of burglary to a building or dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint:

Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Quincy Avenue on Sept. 27, 2016, for a report of a burglary. Someone reportedly stole a locked safe that contained silver dollar coins and a Green Bay Packers commemorative coin from Super Bowl XXXI.

The house was checked and a window on the front porch was found unlocked with a visible fingerprint on it. The print was lifted and submitted for analysis.

On Oct. 8, 2019, the prints allegedly came back as a match to Norton.

The victim said that Norton is a distant family member who lived with him years ago. Norton moved out because he and Norton did not get along, the relative said.

During a court appearance on Monday, Norton was assigned a $5,000 signature bond, online records show.