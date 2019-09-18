RACINE — Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson released a statement at 5:17 p.m. today saying that she will post her written decision regarding the officer-involved-shooting investigation at racinecounty.com/government/district-attorney, following her meeting with the family of Ty' Rese West.
Hanson is expected to announce tonight whether or not Sgt. Eric Giese, the Mount Pleasant police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Ty' Rese West on June 15, will face criminal charges.
Hanson is scheduled to meet with West's family at 6 p.m. at the Racine County Courthouse.
More than 100 demonstrators were gathered outside the courthouse on Wednesday, prior to the meeting.
On Facebook Wednesday morning, West's mother, Monique West, made a post that said: "I’m scared ... (I've) been up all night, stomachs in knots. I can’t even think straight. I don’t even (know) how (I'm going to) react today. Y’all please just pray..."
The Journal Times' request to sit in on the meeting was rejected by Hanson, who said in an email: "No media will be allowed into the meeting. You will be stopped at the security checkpoint."
According to police, Giese reported that he had attempted to stop West just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15 for riding his bike without a light on the 2500 block of Racine Street. Police said there had been reports of thefts in the area, allegedly committed by people on bicycles. Giese reported that West fled.
Police said that West had a gun, but didn’t say whether he drew it. State investigators said that a gun was recovered from the scene, but didn’t state if West had been carrying it.
Whether or not Giese was wearing a body camera has not yet been released, and how many times West was shot hasn’t been disclosed either — although an autopsy photo obtained by West’s family shows what appear to be two bullet holes in the 18-year-old’s head.
Mayor Cory Mason released a statement Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the announcement about the decision.
“Our community is holding its breath as we wait today for the Racine County District Attorney to announce whether or not a Mount Pleasant police officer will face criminal charges for the death of Ty’Rese West," Mason State. "Our community is hurting, and we continue to grieve the loss of this young man. I know that for Ty’Rese West’s family, no part of this process so far has provided closure or satisfaction. I want them to know that I see and hear their grief and the valid questions they are asking. I know that if this were my child, I too would be asking tough questions, and expecting satisfactory answers, transparency, and accountability. And I want to acknowledge the painful reality that my white children are viewed and treated differently than their African American and Latino counterparts. That must change. Whatever the Racine County District Attorney decides today, I will continue to support reforms that reduce those inequalities, and increase our entire community’s confidence in our criminal justice system. No matter the outcome, I hope we will react peacefully, in a way that will honor the West family and the memory of their son.”
