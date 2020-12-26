'Financial irregularities' reported in sheriff's supervisors' union; probe underway

RACINE COUNTY — There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Eric Klinkhammer of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in an email that the KCSD “is in the very early stages of an investigation.”
Lt. James Evans of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that “the Racine County Command Staff Association is an outside, independently funded, private labor group that represents sergeants and lieutenants at the sheriff’s office. They have discovered what might be financial irregularities within their organization. This discrepancy was brought to the attention of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office who immediately turned the matter over to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation.”
In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “I have the utmost confidence that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s investigation will uncover the truth. Whatever that might be, it will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”
Evans’ email added that “Sheriff Schmaling is committed to transparency.”
When asked, officials from both sheriff’s offices did not confirm how many, if any, current employees of the RCSO are currently being investigated, have been suspended or are no longer with the office.
“It is an early and open investigation,” Klinkhammer said. “We are not releasing any information at this time.”
Today's mugshots: Dec. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert Kenneth H Kay
Robert Kenneth H Kay, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brett M Spitzer
Brett M Spitzer, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Allison Dodd Villup
Allison Dodd Villup, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyree Cade
Tyree Cade, 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Eduardo M Barajas-Acosta
Eduardo M Barajas-Acosta, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Kenneth L Booker Jr.
Kenneth L Booker Jr., 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Samuel A Hetzel
Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.