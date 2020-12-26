 Skip to main content
'Financial irregularities' reported in sheriff's supervisors' union; probe underway
RACINE COUNTY — There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Eric Klinkhammer of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in an email that the KCSD “is in the very early stages of an investigation.”

Lt. James Evans of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that “the Racine County Command Staff Association is an outside, independently funded, private labor group that represents sergeants and lieutenants at the sheriff’s office. They have discovered what might be financial irregularities within their organization. This discrepancy was brought to the attention of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office who immediately turned the matter over to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation.”

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “I have the utmost confidence that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s investigation will uncover the truth. Whatever that might be, it will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.”

Evans’ email added that “Sheriff Schmaling is committed to transparency.”

When asked, officials from both sheriff’s offices did not confirm how many, if any, current employees of the RCSO are currently being investigated, have been suspended or are no longer with the office.

“It is an early and open investigation,” Klinkhammer said. “We are not releasing any information at this time.”

