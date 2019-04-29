MOUNT PLEASANT — A dispute over $20 ended with punches being thrown and multiple grills being heaved at an escaping vehicle, Mount Pleasant police reported.
Racine resident Mariah L. Gordon, 20, of the 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged on Monday with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the Friday incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Oakes Road.
According to the complaint:
On Friday, Gordon tried to get in contact with an ex-boyfriend regarding $20 the man allegedly owed Gordon.
Gordon confronted her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend about the money and, after he showed up, witnesses say they saw Gordon throw punches at the male individual while he backed up with his hands up.
The ex and his girlfriend then got in a car and drove away with a visibly upset Gordon allegedly throwing "multiple portable grills" at the car, yelling and swearing as she did so.
Gordon has a conference hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, and is being held on bond for $150. If convicted, Gordon could face 90 days in jail and or a fine of $1,000. She remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.