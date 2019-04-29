Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — A dispute over $20 ended with punches being thrown and multiple grills being heaved at an escaping vehicle, Mount Pleasant police reported.

Racine resident Mariah L. Gordon, 20, of the 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged on Monday with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the Friday incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Oakes Road.

According to the complaint:

On Friday, Gordon tried to get in contact with an ex-boyfriend regarding $20 the man allegedly owed Gordon.

Gordon confronted her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend about the money and, after he showed up, witnesses say they saw Gordon throw punches at the male individual while he backed up with his hands up.

The ex and his girlfriend then got in a car and drove away with a visibly upset Gordon allegedly throwing "multiple portable grills" at the car, yelling and swearing as she did so.

Gordon has a conference hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, and is being held on bond for $150. If convicted, Gordon could face 90 days in jail and or a fine of $1,000. She remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.

