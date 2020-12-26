Fight over placement of juvenile facility to continue: Tate says city was disrespected by county

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave aimed to portray a collaborative relationship between the city and county in reference to the juvenile facility, but Tate said the description was exaggerated.

“It is disingenuous to say the county engaged the city in a dialogue about the location of the new juvenile facility,” Tate said.

While county officials did discuss the juvenile facility, Tate said they were vague about the location.

During the presentation to the City Council, Delagrave said it was necessary to purchase the Taylor Street property through a broker to get the best price. The county feared if the seller knew the property was being sold to a government entity, it would drive up the price.

Therefore, certain decisions were made in closed meetings.

Tate also noted the county claimed it would be better for families to have the facility in the city because more than 90% of the Racine County juveniles in the current facility live in the City of Racine.

If they have to travel outside the city, Delagrave stated, the rate of families visiting their children would decrease, making it a challenge to work with the entire family.