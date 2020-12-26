Fight over placement of juvenile facility to continue: Tate says city was disrespected by county

RACINE — Alderman John Tate II said he was distressed to learn Racine County had decided to build the new center for at-risk youth in the city with no notice to residents or himself, the representative of the district where the $45 million center is to be built.
It is not, he said, that he is opposed to a new juvenile facility, because he knows the region’s current facility needs to be modernized.
What angers him, he said, is what he sees as disrespect shown to the city’s residents by keeping the location a secret until the county controlled the Taylor Avenue property where it intends to build a new facility for at-risk juveniles.
Further, Racine already has multiple correctional facilities, including the state-run Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and the Racine County Jail, in addition to the current juvenile detention center.
“There should be a level of respect. We’re not just a dumping ground for these facilities,” Tate said.
Modernized juvenile facility
The details of the proposed new center — tentatively called the Racine County Youth, Development, and Care Center — were released in full to the City Council on Dec. 15.
The county had already purchased the old Brannum Lumber property at 1720 Taylor Ave. for the project; the business closed in 2008 and has been for sale since. And it was purchased through a broker, so even the seller was unaware the property was being sold to the county.
But since the property was in actuality purchased by a government entity, the city will lose the property taxes associated with it.
Tate responds
Tate announced Monday that he would lead the effort to prevent the juvenile facility from being built in the Third District, which he represents, or the City of Racine.
“The first step I intend to take,” Tate said, “is a full-throated opposition to prevent it from happening in the city altogether.”
Tate’s first objection, he said, was the lack of notice to the neighborhood where the county intends to build the facility.
The location is not a rural location with space between the facility and its neighbors. If completed, the facility would sit in a large, urban neighborhood.
Taking this kind of step without notice to the neighborhood is simply not how business should be done in the City of Racine, Tate said.
He explained when there are operational changes made in a neighborhood, the city takes every opportunity to inform the neighborhood in advance.
Claims of NIMBY-ism
When asked if Tate’s fight against the planned placement of the facility was a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) situation, he replied “It is definitely not that.”
Tate said that NIMBY-ism is more typical in predominantly white neighborhoods, when residents are given advance notice of actions that might affect the neighborhood, he said.
“They can take a stance and their voices will be heard,” Tate said.
Tate said that Racine residents, in contrast, were prevented from taking the same position as those in an affluent neighborhood with less diversity, prevented from having their voices heard due to a process that excluded their participation.
Tate stressed the juvenile facility simply does not jell with the vision the neighborhood has for itself.
“A lot of good things are going on right now in this neighborhood,” Tate said. “A lot of things coming to fruition that we’ve been working on a long time.”
Tate said he has heard from constituents concerned about the facility being built in the neighborhood and upset that they were not consulted before the decision was made.
Claims of disingenuousness
Tate’s second objection to the project, he said, was the way it was presented at the City Council meeting, with partial facts and a rosy picture of city participation that was not representative of the truth.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave aimed to portray a collaborative relationship between the city and county in reference to the juvenile facility, but Tate said the description was exaggerated.
“It is disingenuous to say the county engaged the city in a dialogue about the location of the new juvenile facility,” Tate said.
While county officials did discuss the juvenile facility, Tate said they were vague about the location.
During the presentation to the City Council, Delagrave said it was necessary to purchase the Taylor Street property through a broker to get the best price. The county feared if the seller knew the property was being sold to a government entity, it would drive up the price.
Therefore, certain decisions were made in closed meetings.
Tate also noted the county claimed it would be better for families to have the facility in the city because more than 90% of the Racine County juveniles in the current facility live in the City of Racine.
If they have to travel outside the city, Delagrave stated, the rate of families visiting their children would decrease, making it a challenge to work with the entire family.
However, Racine County’s facility serves five counties: Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Washington counties. For families coming from Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Washington counties, Tate said, having to travel most of the way across Racine County would be a longer distance than if the facility were closer to Interstate 94.
That, he said, is why he refers to the discussion led by the county as disingenuous. “A concerted effort has been made to paint a picture that is not accurate,” Tate said.