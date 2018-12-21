MOUNT PLEASANT — An 18-year-old Racine man was arrested following a fight at the Walmart on Oakes Road at about midnight Friday morning.
The fight, which reportedly involved eight people, started after the teen, identified as Zachary Ray Holtz, started to hurl racial slurs at a group, according to a news release from Mount Pleasant Police.
When officers arrived at Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road, multiple witnesses pointed out Holtz as the suspect and a Taser gun had to be deployed to get him to stop. Other suspects involved in the fight reportedly left the scene before police arrived.
When Holtz saw police he reportedly took off his shoes and attempted to flee the scene. The officer told him to stop but when he failed to listen, the Taser gun was deployed.
Holtz, of the 100 block of Crab Tree Lane, was treated by South Shore Fire Department paramedics and then transported to Racine County Jail.
Based on numerous witness statements, Holtz was walking past a group of individuals and started to hurl racial slurs at the group. An argument ensued and Holtz attempted to punch a female from the group. A male from the group then allegedly battered Holtz.
Holtz was charged Friday with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the county Law Enforcement Center in Downtown Racine.
This case remained under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as of Friday.
Racial slurs, where did he learn this? just another mutant spore. Most Anyone can have a kid, lots shouldn’t. I am sure his parents are proud.
Scum shows up everywhere!!! Make sure you protect yourself at all times!! out on probation!!! and i am sure the others who ran were also out on something!!!
Is anyone surprised by this? Honestly, who is surprised by this? It’s Walmart!
Hmmmm ... "An argument ensued and Holtz attempted to punch a female from the group. A male from the group then battered Holtz." Why wasn't the "batterer" arrested as well. While using racial slurs is awful, it isn't illegal. This Holtz kid "tried" to hit a girl but apparently didn't and he was arrested. He also fled which compounded things, but why was the other combatant arrested as well?
