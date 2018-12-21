Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant Wal-Mart
Shoppers flow in and out of Walmart, 3049 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT – An 18-year-old Racine man was arrested following a fight at Walmart around midnight early Friday.

The fight, which reportedly involved eight people, started after the teen, identified as Zachary Ray Holtz, started to hurl racial slurs at a group, according to a news release from Mount Pleasant Police.

When officers arrived at Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road, multiple witnesses pointed out Holtz as the suspect and a Taser gun had to be deployed to get him to stop. Other suspects involved in the fight reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

When Holtz saw police he reportedly took off his shoes and attempted to flee the scene. The officer told him to stop but when he failed to listen, the Taser gun was deployed.

Holtz was treated by South Shore Fire Department and then transported to Racine County Jail.

Based on numerous witness statements Holtz was walking past a group of individuals and started to hurl racial slurs at the group. An argument ensued and Holtz attempted to punch a female from the group. A male from the group then battered Holtz.

Police have forwarded a recommendation for the District Attorney’s Office to charge Holtz with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Holtz was also held on a probation hold.

This case remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

