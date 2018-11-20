RACINE — Two teens allegedly got into a brawl Monday at the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center after one of them was accused of stealing the other’s chips.
Ethan J. Verheyen, 16, of Manitowoc and Montreill H. Lawhorn, 16, of the 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, have both been charged with battery by prisoners, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years.
According to the criminal complaints:
On Sunday, Lawhorn, who is 4-foot-10 and weighs 80 pounds, was accused of stealing a bag of chips from Verheyen, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 165 pounds.
Verheyen then allegedly told Lawhorn “this ends today,” punched Lawhorn multiple times in the face, and then put the shorter teen into a headlock. Lawhorn told a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Verheyen attempted to slam him into the ground, but tripped over a stool and they both fell down.
Staff at the detention center then reportedly attempted to intervene, but Lawhorn managed to restart the fight after taking off his shirt.
The two teens kept trying to punch each other and Verheyen pinned Lawhorn to the ground before staff managed to break up the fight.
Both teens reportedly suffered pain and injuries as a result of the fight, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Online court records do not show what crimes Verheyen or Lawhorn were convicted of previously.
However, Lawhorn was one of three teens charged with attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery in March, resulting from a “drug deal gone wrong.” Lawhorn also was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, which is a misdemeanor. Court records indicate that all three charges against Lawhorn were dismissed, and the case was sent back to juvenile court in May.
The cases remain open for the two teens Lawhorn was charged alongside: Jaisjuan T. Brown and Shannon D. Lawson.
Preliminary hearings for both Lawhorn and Verheyen are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
