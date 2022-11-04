 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fight at birthday party in western Racine County led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement

WIND LAKE — A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.

James Mielke III

Mielke III

James J. Mielke III, of the 26500 block of Roosevelt Lane, Wind Lake, was charged with two felony counts of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under 6 years of age, felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver between 3-10 grams of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver between 2,500-10,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the 26500 block of Roosevelt Lane for a fight and possible shooting at a birthday party. Officers learned that Mielke was at the residence and in possession of a firearm.

People are also reading…

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and ordered all occupants out of the home. Mielke was detained and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Officers entered the residence and noticed a non-lethal firearm in the living room. Marijuana was found in the basement in plain view.

Officers spoke to Mielke's mother who said Mielke and a man were talking in a tent behind the home. Mielke then ran toward the home with the man chasing him and punching him. The two fought on the ground before a man tried to break up the fight.

A deputy spoke with Mielke who said he was talking to the man because he was upset his parents were not invited to the birthday party. Mielke had two children under the age of 6 with the man's deceased sister. The man then began to hit him and followed him to the residence. He was scared for his and his child's safety so he grabbed the non-lethal firearm and shot it 3-4 times, striking the man in the chest. When asked about the drugs, Mielke's behavior immediately changed and he claimed to have no knowledge of the drugs.

A search of the basement found the following:

  • Unused hypodermic needles, bags, rolling papers, grinders and a digital scale
  • Four smoking bongs and smoking pipes
  • Two marijuana vape devices
  • A metal tin with bags of marijuana 
  • Three marijuana vape devices
  • 100mg marijuana gummies and marijuana seeds
  • A cellphone wrapped in aluminum foil
  • 15.1 grams of meth and 4.8 grams of heroin in an Xbox zip case
  • 1.7 grams of cocaine
  • An additional 0.7 grams of meth
  • One LSD tab

In total, there was 16.9 pounds of marijuana found in the basement. When asked again about the drugs, Mielke said "None of that (expletive) is being sold, it's for personal use."

He said there were eight glass jars of marijuana and heroin in the basement. He said he has been drug free for a few years but is currently using due to his ex-girlfriend.

Mielke had an initial court appearance via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

