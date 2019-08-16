YORKVILLE — Two Chicago men were arrested Thursday night after multiple drugs were reportedly found during a reckless driving traffic stop on Interstate 94.
At 10:14 p.m. Thursday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a reckless driver who was reportedly swerving all over the road on northbound I-94, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release. The vehicle’s speeds were allegedly fluctuating between 45 mph and 85 mph.
The vehicle was found and stopped on I-94 near 7 Mile Road. Deputies spoke with the driver and owner of the vehicle —30-year-old Timothy Parham of Chicago — and his passenger, 28-year-old Martell Harris, also from Chicago.
K9 Nox arrived on scene and alerted for the presence of narcotics on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up two baggies of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl with a total weight of 152.6 grams. Neither Parham nor Harris claimed they had any knowledge of the fentanyl or cocaine found.
“Fentanyl is a killer,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Seven baggies of marijuana with a total weight of 7.3 grams, a partially smoked marijuana blunt, two bottles of CBD oil, a vape pen filled with a substance that tested positive for marijuana and a single MDMA (Ecstasy) pill also were found. Several individual bags of marijuana were also found on Martell, totaling about 20 grams.
Parham reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours before the stop, and allegedly admitted that some of the marijuana found was his.
Two Solo cups — one in the center console and one near the passenger door — also were found and were reportedly partially filled with what appeared to be cognac from a bottle of Hennessey found in the vehicle.
As of Friday, Timothy and Martell were in custody at the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating with a restricted controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and possession of MDMA, marijuana and MDMA are being referred to the Racine District Attorney’s Office against Parham. Parham also was cited for lane deviation.
Charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana have been referred to the DA’s office against Harris. He also received a traffic citation for open intoxicants.
