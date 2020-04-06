Felon with gun charged after police break up gathering violating 'Safer at home' order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he was discovered with a gun when police responded to a large group gathering on Friday in violation of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

Brandon D. Neal, 26, of the 1300 block of Buchanan Street, is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 9:07 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Maple Street for a noisy party. Police had responded at the same residence at approximately 5:55 p.m. the same day for a health violation after 12 to 15 people were gathered in the front yard. The group was told to break up and everyone left.

As the officer arrived on scene the second time, he saw “numerous cars” leave the residence at a “high rate of speed.” A man in a pick-up truck said he was the owner of the home and said he was “having problems with this residence following the ‘Stay at Home’ orders from the governor.”