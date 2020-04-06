Felon with gun charged after police break up gathering violating 'Safer at home' order

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after he was discovered with a gun when police responded to a large group gathering on Friday in violation of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.
Brandon D. Neal, 26, of the 1300 block of Buchanan Street, is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 9:07 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Maple Street for a noisy party. Police had responded at the same residence at approximately 5:55 p.m. the same day for a health violation after 12 to 15 people were gathered in the front yard. The group was told to break up and everyone left.
As the officer arrived on scene the second time, he saw “numerous cars” leave the residence at a “high rate of speed.” A man in a pick-up truck said he was the owner of the home and said he was “having problems with this residence following the ‘Stay at Home’ orders from the governor.”
As the officer pulled his squad car in front of the residence and turned on lights, a vehicle could be seen with one occupant seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle. As the officer approached, the man in the vehicle, later identified as Neal, started climbing over the central console and getting into the driver’s seat.
Neal was wearing a black “ski-like mask” concealing part of his face and seemed “very nervous and suspicious.”
The officer asked for Neal’s ID and due to his movement was ordered out of the car.
Neal reportedly refused and the officer “gained control of Neal” and asked him to step out of the car and place his hands behind his back.
When asked if he had any weapons on him, Neal reportedly said “Yeah, I’m not going to lie, I have a firearm on me.” In his pocket was a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
