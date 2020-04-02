Felon reportedly sold gun with altered serial number

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine man and convicted felon who reportedly sold a gun with its serial numbers scratched off is facing charges after the gun’s new owner reported the situation to police.

Benjamin L. Bower, 42, of the 1700 block of Durand Avenue, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:51 p.m. Saturday, a Racine Police Officer was dispatched to the Police Department headquarters, 730 Center St., after a person reported that they had purchased a gun with its serial number defaced.

The gun’s new owner said he was living in Racine in August when a man, later identified as Bower, showed him a Smith and Wesson 44 Magnum, and asked him to buy the gun for $250.

The complainant said that after he moved out of Racine, he tried to sell the gun, but was informed that the gun’s serial number was defaced. The new owner said then decided to bring the gun to the Police Department.

Bower was in custody as of Thursday afternoon at the Racine County Jail. He is next due in court on May 21, online records indicate.

