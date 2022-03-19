Felon later arrested for gun possession, drugs allegedly sped 70 mph through Racine school zone during chase

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had two guns, MDMA, fentanyl and marijuana in a bag that law enforcement searched after the man was accused of nearly causing multiple crashes during a police chase.

Kendrick D. Smith, 41, of the 2200 block of Center Street, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams and sell/possess/use/transport machine gun.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers observed a newer model Toyota 4 Runner with an out-of-state license plate driving through the intersection of Washington Avenue and 12th Street. The officers recognized the car from being involved a shots fired incident.

After officers turned onto 12th Street, and the car accelerated and turned north onto Harbridge Avenue. The car drove through the parking lot of Ruth’s Beauty Salon, 1200 S. Memorial Drive, and then cut off several vehicles, nearly causing crashes. Officers terminated the pursuit as the car continued going around 70 mph through a school zone while school was in session.

Later, a sergeant located the suspect, identified as Smith, on 11th Street. According to police, Smith began to jog away before eventually complying with orders to stop.

He had two MDMA (aka ecstasy, molly) pills in his right pocket. An officer found a black bag that was thrown away by Smith. It had two guns, one of which had a fully automatic switch, another two MDMA pills, 38.5 grams (just shy of one-tenth of a pound) of marijuana and 1.3 grams of fentanyl.

Smith was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0