Felon accused of owning two firearms in Racine

RACINE — A convicted felon has been accused of having two firearms.
Romelo D. Harris, 26, of the 1100 block of Metron Court, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Harris's home in the 1100 block of Metron Court for a scheduled home visit.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Harris and immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The officer saw in one of the bedrooms there was a large amount of money on the floor as well as a baggie containing 4.3 grams of marijuana.
The officer searched the bedroom and found numerous live rounds of ammunition in a pair of boots, 26 grams of marijuana in a baggie, a digital scale, two pistols and a large number of commercially packaged marijuana packages. On one of the scales found there was the presence of cocaine.
Harris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 1
Today's mugshots: Dec. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kaden J Balthazor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kaden J Balthazor, 3700 block of Astoria Drive, Racine, attempt felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Romelo D Harris
Romelo D Harris, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intern deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), resisting an officer.
Adam V Mejia
Adam V Mejia, Salem, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Steven M Rempala
Steven M Rempala, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Montreal D Sanford
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Montreal D Sanford, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Xavier O Culpepper
Xavier O Culpepper, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kent Lyons
Kent Lyons, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.