Felon accused of owning two firearms in Racine

RACINE — A convicted felon has been accused of having two firearms.

Romelo D. Harris, 26, of the 1100 block of Metron Court, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Harris's home in the 1100 block of Metron Court for a scheduled home visit.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Harris and immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The officer saw in one of the bedrooms there was a large amount of money on the floor as well as a baggie containing 4.3 grams of marijuana.

The officer searched the bedroom and found numerous live rounds of ammunition in a pair of boots, 26 grams of marijuana in a baggie, a digital scale, two pistols and a large number of commercially packaged marijuana packages. On one of the scales found there was the presence of cocaine.

Harris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

