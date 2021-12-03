 Skip to main content
Felon accused of owning two firearms in Racine

RACINE — A convicted felon has been accused of having two firearms.

Romelo D. Harris, 26, of the 1100 block of Metron Court, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Harris's home in the 1100 block of Metron Court for a scheduled home visit.

Romelo Harris

Harris

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Harris and immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The officer saw in one of the bedrooms there was a large amount of money on the floor as well as a baggie containing 4.3 grams of marijuana. 

The officer searched the bedroom and found numerous live rounds of ammunition in a pair of boots, 26 grams of marijuana in a baggie, a digital scale, two pistols and a large number of commercially packaged marijuana packages. On one of the scales found there was the presence of cocaine.

Harris was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

