Felon accused of hitting a car and building during police chase in Racine while carrying cocaine, firearm

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a car and a building during a police chase, and also allegedly had an illegal gun and cocaine on him.

Arlance Triplett

Triplett

Arlance L. Triplett, 41, of the 2200 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5 and 15 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers were sent to the area of Taylor and Slauson avenues for a man, identified as Triplett, with a warrant out for his arrest.

An officer found the car Triplett was driving and followed the car on 16th Street. The officer activated his lights and siren along with several other squad cars but Triplett continued to disregard them and blew through a stop light. He then hit a car near 16th Street and Phillips Avenue, but continued driving. He continued to drive through a COP House parking lot and struck a building in the 1900 block of 16th Street.

Triplett then got out of the car, ran into an alley and tried to steal another car to flee the scene. Triplett eventually stopped and was brought to the ground. He reportedly had a gun in his breast pocket and officers also found three baggies containing 6.9 grams of cocaine.

Triplett was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

