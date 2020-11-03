Felon accused of attempted homicide month after being released from prison

MOUNT PLEASANT — A felon has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting someone a month after being released from prison.
Donzell P. Robinson Jr., 35, of Fond du Lac, was charged with attempted homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robinson was convicted of two counts of hit and run on Dec. 20 and was released on Sept. 8.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 18, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Warwick Way in Mount Pleasant for a man with a gun. En route, the officers were told that there were 6 to 8 shots, a delay, and then three more shots.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot in the stomach and spoke with a witness. The witness said they had returned home and a man with a gun who was drunk approached them and asked the victim if he knew his sister.
She went to call the police and then the victim came inside. A few minutes later the man knocked again, the victim told him “you’ve got the wrong house,” and then there were gunshots.
Officer saw Robinson in a vehicle trying to flee the parking lot. He said he came to Racine to hang out with someone. He knocked on the door, a man with a gun answered and he asked the man if he knew “Kevin.” Robinson said the man then started shooting. A handgun was then found on the rear floorboard on the passenger side of Robinson’s car.
An officer spoke to the victim, who said he was in the hallway with the witness when they were confronted by Robinson with a gun who said he was there for “Kenya” and that “some crap was going on.”
Robinson went to the car, came back and knocked, asking for “Kenya” again. The victim told him to go away and told Robinson that he had a gun and wanted him to leave. Robinson then began opening fire.
Robinson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Donzel P Robinson Jr.
Donzel P Robinson Jr., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael J Sanderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael J Sanderson, 3300 block of 102nd Avenue, Kenosha, retail theft (retain possession less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping.
Shelby L Bies
Shelby L Bies, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Andy Paul Gelmi Jr.
Andy Paul Gelmi Jr., 1300 block of Raymond Avenue, Union Grove, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Francisco S Cruz
Francisco S Cruz, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another.
