Felon accused of attempted homicide month after being released from prison

Swiss police arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to

MOUNT PLEASANT — A felon has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting someone a month after being released from prison.

Donzell P. Robinson Jr., 35, of Fond du Lac, was charged with attempted homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robinson was convicted of two counts of hit and run on Dec. 20 and was released on Sept. 8.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 18, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Warwick Way in Mount Pleasant for a man with a gun. En route, the officers were told that there were 6 to 8 shots, a delay, and then three more shots.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot in the stomach and spoke with a witness. The witness said they had returned home and a man with a gun who was drunk approached them and asked the victim if he knew his sister.

She went to call the police and then the victim came inside. A few minutes later the man knocked again, the victim told him “you’ve got the wrong house,” and then there were gunshots.