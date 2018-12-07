Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A FedEx driver allegedly stole a security camera from a front porch after delivering a package just after noon on Wednesday.

Caledonia police were called when the homeowner, who lives in the 1600 block of 4½ Mile Road, found that his Netgear Arlo brand security camera had been removed from its mooring, and the mounting bracket had been damaged. The victim reportedly turned over footage recorded by the allegedly stolen camera and a secondary camera.

FedEx was contacted and the identity of the suspect was revealed to be James J. Placencia, 19, of the 1600 block of Liberty Street, Racine.

Upon being questioned, Placencia reportedly admitted that he was angry when he dropped off the package, so he “lashed out at technology and God,” according to police. Placencia then allegedly told police that he planned to sell the camera.

Placencia has been charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property, which is also a misdemeanor.

A pre-trial conference in the case has been scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Friday night, online jail records indicated.

Placencia has one prior conviction for disorderly conduct in 2017, according to online court records.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

