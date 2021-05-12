FedEx delivery truck rear-ended in Yorkville; 20-year-old accused of causing crash airlifted

YORKVILLE — Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a call involving a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Street and Highway C in the Village of Yorkville.

CBS 58 confirmed the delivery truck belonged to FedEx.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, the deputies' impressions were that the delivery truck was traveling eastbound on Spring Street when it slowed and stopped to make a turn. A Ford Escape, which was also traveling eastbound, rear-ended the truck.

A 20-year-old male was the driver of the Ford Escape, which was located in a ditch on the south side of the street. Deputies provided the male initial medical care at the scene; the male was then transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The operator of the truck was able to make their own arrangements to leave the scene of the crash, the post said.