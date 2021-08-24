Federal judge OKs lawsuit filed by inmate claiming he caught COVID twice in County Jail

Events leading to the arrest of Banks began on April 19, 2020 when officers responded to the area of Roe Avenue and Riverside Drive for a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they located the victim and operator of the vehicle lying just outside of the car with gunshot wounds.

The victim told investigators he met with Banks to complete a marijuana deal. Almost immediately after the victim arrived, a gray van pulled up and Banks jumped into the victim’s car. The victim alleged that Banks was armed, and then someone got out of the van with a gun.

The victim thought he was going to be robbed, so he reversed the car to get away. Banks then allegedly put his gun to his face and the two began to struggle. During the struggle, the car hit several other cars and ended up on the embankment at Roe and Riverside.

The other armed suspect allegedly ran up to the car; then the victim heard shots being fired and pain in his arm and leg. He wasn’t sure if it was Banks, the other suspect or both that were shooting.

Banks was arrested on October 6, 2020 and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

