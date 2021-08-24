Federal judge OKs lawsuit filed by inmate claiming he caught COVID twice in County Jail

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate has cleared the first hurdle in the process for suing a corrections officer for allegedly violating his civil rights.
Darius D. Banks Sr., 24, has been confined and awaiting trial on an attempted homicide charge since October 2020. He claimed in the suit that his 14th Amendment rights were violated when he was confined in conditions that were not properly cleaned/sanitized and in close proximity with other inmates at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, he contracted COVID twice and his court case was subject to substantial delays.
Banks filed suit against Corrections Officer Noonan and is seeking $505,000 in damages. Noonan’s full name is not listed in the lawsuit.
Banks is representing himself in the federal suit.
CLICK HERE to read the court order related to a Racine County Jail inmate's civil rights lawsuit against a correctional officer
Federal screening standard
The first step in the lengthy process for an incarcerated person to bring a civil rights lawsuit is the federal screening standard, which was created in 1996 with the Prison Litigation Reform Act.
The PLRA was created to reduce the number of cases making their way into the federal court system from the country’s prisons by screening frivolous or malicious lawsuits from inmates.
Hon. J.P. Stadtmueller, the federal judge overseeing the case, determined Banks ultimately did have a “claim of unconstitutional conditions of confinement under the Fourteenth Amendment against C.O. Noonan,” according to Stadtmueller’s July 7 order.
Stadtmueller continued: “Banks alleges that C.O. Noonan was deliberately indifferent to his risk of contracting COVID-19, an illness that can lead to pneumonia, respiratory failure, or death.”
Originally, Banks filed suit against members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Jail Administrator Capt. Bradley Friend, Racine County Judge Wynne Laufenberg and Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch, among others. However, existing case law prohibits lawsuits against those who were not directly involved in the alleged constitutional-rights violation.
Therefore, while the court ruled the lawsuit may proceed, it will proceed with fewer defendants.
Stadtmueller explained liability only attaches if the person caused or participated in the constitutional violation, since public people are responsible for their own actions and no one else’s.
Therefore, all but Noonan were released from the case.
Allegations
Banks alleged that between Oct. 21 and Nov. 1, 2020, Corrections Officer Noonan moved a person into the cell occupied by Banks, and that person had not been properly tested for COVID.
As a result, Banks was infected with the COVID-19 virus, his criminal case was delayed and he became depressed.
In his filing with the court, he alleges to have been moved from cell to cell while an inmate at the RCJ and that the cells were not properly cleaned/sanitized.
Banks contracted COVID-19 a second time in January and his preliminary hearing was delayed again as a result.
On March 15, he was placed in a cell by himself to “help address his fear of COVID-19.”
However, after a few days, Banks alleges, he was “forcibly removed” from that cell.
Proceedings
In the July 7 order, the judge ordered that Noonan be served with the amended complaint and, further, that he respond to it.
The two sides will not move forward with discovery until the court sets a schedule with deadlines for such matters as dispositive motions.
The case will be heard in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Case history
Events leading to the arrest of Banks began on April 19, 2020 when officers responded to the area of Roe Avenue and Riverside Drive for a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, they located the victim and operator of the vehicle lying just outside of the car with gunshot wounds.
The victim told investigators he met with Banks to complete a marijuana deal. Almost immediately after the victim arrived, a gray van pulled up and Banks jumped into the victim’s car. The victim alleged that Banks was armed, and then someone got out of the van with a gun.
The victim thought he was going to be robbed, so he reversed the car to get away. Banks then allegedly put his gun to his face and the two began to struggle. During the struggle, the car hit several other cars and ended up on the embankment at Roe and Riverside.
The other armed suspect allegedly ran up to the car; then the victim heard shots being fired and pain in his arm and leg. He wasn’t sure if it was Banks, the other suspect or both that were shooting.
Banks was arrested on October 6, 2020 and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.
Online dashboard
During the pandemic, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has stated that it has been ahead of the game when it comes to containing the virus, by stockpiling disinfectant; purchasing (with a grant) a $41,879 Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, which uses UV light to kill DNA and RNA and is advertised to be 99.999% effective “in the reduction of coronavirus;” placing hand sanitizer throughout the facility, although it is not available immediately to inmates since it is dangerous to ingest; and keeping the jail population down by moving non-violent offenders out of incarceration as fast as possible.
An online dashboard showing active cases among staff and inmates was also launched. As of Tuesday afternoon, it shows zero inmates or staff members who are testing positive for COVID-19, and one inmate awaiting test results.
On Oct. 27, when Banks had been in jail for about three weeks, there were 67 active confirmed COVID-19 cases among jail inmates.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.