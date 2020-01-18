MILWAUKEE — Despite requests for a dismissal, a federal judge ruled this week that a civil case alleging excessive force against Eric Giese — the Mount Pleasant police sergeant who shot and killed Ty’ Rese West on June 15 in what was later declared to be self-defense — will continue through the federal court system.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 23 against Giese, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens and the Village of Mount Pleasant by 31-year-old Michael Kowalczuk of Mount Pleasant.

Kowalczuk claims he suffered a broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and an orbital fracture (causing one of his eyes to be knocked out of its socket), after being punched in the face and shocked twice with a Taser stun gun by Giese after Giese handcuffed him for suspected drunken driving in September 2013.

The lawsuit, which seeks compensation and punitive damages and claims Kowalczuk’s civil rights were violated, also accuses the Village of Mount Pleasant of failing “to adequately train and supervise its police officers,” court documents state.

Judge denies dismissal

Giese’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case, citing the case of Heck v. Humphrey, which states that an action must be dismissed if the plaintiff was convicted of a criminal charge and if judgment in favor of the plaintiff in his civil action “would necessarily imply the invalidity of his conviction or sentence.”

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, ruled Monday that the Heck argument does not apply to this case.

“This might be true if Kowalczuk’s versions of events ended when he kicked Giese during the tussle on the ground,” Stadtmueller wrote. “Until that point in time, Kowalczuk alleges that he resisted Giese’s commands to get and stay on the ground, and he resisted Giese’s control by kicking him.”

In dash-camera video obtained by The Journal Times, Kowalczuk is shown getting out of his car after he was stopped. Giese is then shown leading him to the ground and telling him to put his hands behind his back. After Kowalczuk is handcuffed, he is shown trying to get up and resisting and Giese is shown punching the handcuffed Kowalczuk.

“Kowalczuk’s additional allegations that his back was turned to Giese when Giese shot him with a Taser, unprovoked, could plausibly support judgment in his favor on his excessive force claim without undermining his convictions,” Stadtmueller said. “Applying Heck to this latter phase of the incident would run the risk of ‘implying that once a person resists law enforcement, he has invited police to inflict any reaction or retribution they choose, while forfeiting the right to sue for damages.’”

Case continuing

Giese’s attorneys also argued the same premise in regards to the Village of Mount Pleasant being a defendant in the case, stating that the excessive force claim against the Village is also barred by Heck. The judge also denied that claim.

The case will continue with a scheduling conference which has been scheduled for Feb. 4 at the Federal Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, court documents show.

Giese is currently on active duty with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. He had been placed on leave for about three months after the West shooting, but was allowed to return after the Racine County District Attorney’s Office concluded that he had acted in self-defense and would not face criminal charges.

Two other civil lawsuits have also been filed against Giese: one by West’s mother, Monique West; and another by West’s father, Dwight Person.

