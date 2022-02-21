 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Federal drug fugitive arrested in Racine in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, Sheriff's Office says

  • 0
Avila evidence

The Racine County Metro Drug agents and members of the U.S. Marshals conducted a search warrant on the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue in the City of Racine and located 446.9 grams of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,000; cocaine; digital scale; hundreds of baggies with the corners missing thought to be used as drug packaging material; two QUEST cards; two cell phones; $3,319 in cash; a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun; a .22 caliber revolver; two tactical 12-gauge shotguns and numerous rounds of ammunition.

 Racine County Sheriff’s Office

RACINE — Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took a federal fugitive into custody Thursday morning, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Steven E. Avila

Avila

Law enforcement officers determined that Steven E. Avila, a 36-year-old man with a federal warrant for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine of more than half a kilogram, was residing in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue in the City of Racine. He was taken into custody at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Avila is a convicted felon, known gang member and has a “lengthy drug history.” Agents conducted surveillance on the residence and confirmed Avila’s presence, along with ongoing drug activity.

The Racine County Metro Drug agents and members of the U.S. Marshals conducted a search warrant at the residence and arrested Avila. During the search, law enforcement reported finding the following:

  • 446.9 grams (0.985 pounds) of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,000
  • An unspecified amount of cocaine
  • A digital scale
  • Hundreds of baggies with the corners missing thought to be used as drug packaging material
  • Two QUEST cards
  • Two cellphones
  • $3,319 in cash

People are also reading…

In Avila’s bedroom, law enforcement reported locating a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .22 caliber revolver, two tactical 12-gauge shotguns and numerous rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. Marshals transported Avila to a federal holding facility where he was held on the federal warrant for possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit says it is referring the following charges to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver as a repeat drug offender
  • Possession of cocaine as a repeat drug offender
  • Keeper of a drug place as a repeat drug offender
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News