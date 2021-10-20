Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation

Racine — Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Kenosha, Milwaukee and the Franksville area of Caledonia have been charged with moving and selling cocaine and crack cocaine in high volume.

According to police, no force was necessary in making the 14 arrests Wednesday.

Those charged range in age from 23 to 64 and are of various races, even though the arrests were originally reported to be connected to the Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples street gangs, whose members are primarily black.

A federal indictment, announced Wednesday afternoon by Richard Frohling, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, includes charges for the 14 people that include "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms (11 pounds) or more of cocaine, and 500 grams (1.1 pounds) or more of cocaine base in the form of 'crack' cocaine."