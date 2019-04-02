RACINE — A Burlington man who gave his 9-week-old son vaping fluid will serve nine months behind bars as part of a probation agreement that dismissed several bail jumping charges.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg on Tuesday sentenced Dustin L. Appenzeller, 31, of the 300 block of South Westwood Avenue, to three years in state prison and three years' extended supervision for reckless physical child abuse and felony bail jumping. However, the sentence was imposed and stayed, meaning Appenzeller will be placed on probation.
But, as a condition of his probation, Laufenberg sentenced Appenzeller to nine months incarceration in the County Jail. He will also have to pay $999 in restitution. Appenzeller is set to report to the jail Saturday. Should he violate probation terms, Appenzeller would serve an additional three years behind bars.
Appenzeller accepted a plea deal in January. In exchange for pleading guilty to a reduced child abuse charge and one count of felony bail jumping, seven counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but considered for sentencing purposes.
“You looked at your defenseless, crying 2-month-old baby in the early morning hours and put chemicals into his body," Laufenberg admonished Appenzeller. "Who does that? You have a way of minimizing your behavior and not taking responsibility for your behavior.”
An accident?
The situation stems from a Feb. 1, 2018, incident in which Appenzeller dropped vaping liquid into his infant son's mouth, according to the criminal complaint. The child had difficulty breathing, began foaming at the mouth and had a seizure, but later recovered.
When police asked Appenzeller why he gave the child vaping liquid, he reportedly replied: “I don’t know. He was crying. I was really tired.”
Appenzeller’s attorney, Gregory Holdahl, called the incident a “horrific accident,” and asked the court to withhold a sentence in the case. Holdahl said Appenzeller mistook the vaping liquid as infant gas drops, and was “out of it” because he had taken a sleeping pill.
“This could have ended so much worse for him,” Holdahl said. “Mr. Appenzeller knows that he is extremely lucky and knows that he essentially could have ended his son’s life.”
Holdahl also cited Appenzeller's physical, mental health and addiction issues, and said his client is participating in therapy and "making strides."
"You are trying to explain this away as an accident," Laufenberg responded. "I have a hard time believing your explanation, Mr. Appenzeller.”
Appenzeller, as well as his stepfather, also addressed the court on Tuesday. Appenzeller called himself a "loving father," and said the incident caused him to miss out on nearly a year from his child's life, but he accepted responsibility for his actions.
"I do take full responsibility for all charges and actions against me ... my actions haunt me every day," Appenzeller said in court Tuesday. "I love my son more than anything else in the world."
Laufenberg mentioned Appenzeller's previous criminal history as a catalyst for going against the recommendations for a full probation sentence, including a previous charge for selling heroin.
"The reason I am not going to withhold the sentence is because this is your second appearance in the felony court," Laufenberg said. "You were sentenced for dealing heroin and now you are back in court because of actions toward your own baby."
