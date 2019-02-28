RACINE — A Racine man suspected in the homicide of his infant son was in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday, where a $50,000 cash bond was set.
Jeremy Marquez, 24, of the 300 block of Wickham Boulevard was charged Thursday with first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping, all felonies.
According to online records, Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch on Thursday granted Marquez a competency hearing at the request of his defense attorney.
Marquez was taken into custody Sunday after the death of his 3-month-old son due to severe head trauma.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the afternoon of Feb. 22, the infant’s mother left the child in Marquez’s care at her home in the 2000 block of Summit Avenue while she headed to Kenosha to look at a vehicle to purchase. The mother said the child was alert and acting normally earlier that day.
Police were dispatched to the residence after a 911 call at about 2:40 p.m. When they arrived they found the infant lifeless and blue in Marquez’s arms. An officer grabbed the infant and began CPR.
The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died on Sunday.
Marquez was confused and emotional when first-responders arrived. He told police that he fed the child two bottles, and the child vomited, with milk eventually coming out his mouth and nose while he was lying in his bassinet.
Marquez said he then realized the baby was not breathing, and immediately called the child’s mother, who in turn called 911.
A physician from Children’s Hospital reported a different story — that the infant’s injuries were “diagnostic for abusive head trauma to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.”
Police said the residence smelled of marijuana when they arrived, and the child’s mother told them she had previously caught Marquez smoking marijuana in her home when she was not there.
Marquez was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 12 and was released on a $500 signature bond. He was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2015 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011.
A competency hearing in this case is set for 1:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.