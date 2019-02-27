RACINE — A father is in custody after police said they believe he may have caused the death of a 3-month-old infant.
On Friday, Racine Police responded to the 2000 block of Summit Avenue after it was reported that an infant was not breathing, according to a Racine Police news release. The infant was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa for treatment.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the infant had injuries that could cause the infant to stop breathing, and the incident was determined to be a homicide, police said.
After investigation, police named the father of the infant — 24-year-old Jeremy Marquez — as a suspect. Marquez was taken into custody and and arrested on pending charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping. He was in custody as of Wednesday night at the County Jail.
Less than two weeks ago, on Feb. 12, Marquez was arrested for marijuana possession. Prior charges for Marquez include drug paraphernalia possession in 2011 and another marijuana possession charge from 2015.
The investigation was ongoing at this time, as of Wednesday.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.