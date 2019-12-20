You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Father arrested in death of 11-month-old son, Kenosha police say
breaking
KENOSHA

Father arrested in death of 11-month-old son, Kenosha police say

{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — A 26-year-old Kenosha man has been arrested in the Dec. 12 death of his 11-month-old son, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Police have referred a charge of second-degree reckless homicide to the Kenosha County District Attorney against Loren M. Hamilton in connection with the death of Hamilton’s infant son, Hakeem, police announced Friday.

Hakeem was found at about 3:31 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, but died early Dec. 12.

Hamilton had not been formally charged as of noon Friday, though he remained in Kenosha County Jail, records show.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News