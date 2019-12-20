Father arrested in death of 11-month-old son, Kenosha police say

KENOSHA — A 26-year-old Kenosha man has been arrested in the Dec. 12 death of his 11-month-old son, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
Police have referred a charge of second-degree reckless homicide to the Kenosha County District Attorney against Loren M. Hamilton in connection with the death of Hamilton’s infant son, Hakeem, police announced Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Hakeem was found at about 3:31 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, but died early Dec. 12.
Hamilton had not been formally charged as of noon Friday, though he remained in Kenosha County Jail, records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Mark A Benson
Mark A Benson, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).