{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal shooting

Racine Street was cordoned off at 23rd Street with police tape nearly nine hours after a fatal shooting early Saturday. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police tape was still up and a Racine Police squad remained at the site of an early morning shooting that turned fatal.

Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, his office was called to the 2500 block of Racine Street for a shooting that was reported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting, and referred all other questions regarding the incident to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

The incident occurred blocks from the Lakeside COP House located at 2237 Mead Street.

Authorities could not confirm anything else on the record regarding the incident. 

Payne, Racine and Mount Pleasant police department officials said that Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens will issue a release regarding the incident later today.

The Journal Times will provide more information as it becomes available. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments