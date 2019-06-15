MOUNT PLEASANT — As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police tape was still up and a Racine Police squad remained at the site of an early morning shooting that turned fatal.
Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, his office was called to the 2500 block of Racine Street for a shooting that was reported by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth confirmed that the incident was an officer-involved shooting, and referred all other questions regarding the incident to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The incident occurred blocks from the Lakeside COP House located at 2237 Mead Street.
Authorities could not confirm anything else on the record regarding the incident.
Payne, Racine and Mount Pleasant police department officials said that Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens will issue a release regarding the incident later today.
The Journal Times will provide more information as it becomes available.
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre D. Berryhill
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, armed robbery. felony bail jumping.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose L. Mora
Jose L. Mora, 800 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Ollie Dundy
John Ollie Dundy, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cetes R. Golden
Cetes R. Golden, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Lucas J. Martin
Lucas J. Martin, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
