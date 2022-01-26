 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal traffic crash reported in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A man died Wednesday after an early-morning traffic crash in the village. The Caledonia Police Department has not publicly identified the man.

Officers responded at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday to a collision in the 7700 block of East Frontage Road, the CPD said in a news release.

A 2009 Dodge Caliber, reportedly stolen from Mundelein, Illinois, was northbound on East Frontage Road when it swerved into the path of a southbound vehicle. The vehicles collided, the Caliber left the roadway and entered the ditch on the west side of the road.

The second vehicle remained in the roadway in the southbound lanes. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, the CPD said. The driver of the Caliber sustained fatal injuries. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction.

The investigation is ongoing as it relates to the crash and the stolen vehicle, the CPD said.

