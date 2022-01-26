Fatal traffic crash reported in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A man died Wednesday after an early-morning traffic crash in the village. The Caledonia Police Department has not publicly identified the man.
Officers responded at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday to a collision in the 7700 block of East Frontage Road, the CPD said in a news release.
A 2009 Dodge Caliber, reportedly stolen from Mundelein, Illinois, was northbound on East Frontage Road when it swerved into the path of a southbound vehicle. The vehicles collided, the Caliber left the roadway and entered the ditch on the west side of the road.
The second vehicle remained in the roadway in the southbound lanes. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, the CPD said. The driver of the Caliber sustained fatal injuries. Lifesaving efforts were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction.
The investigation is ongoing as it relates to the crash and the stolen vehicle, the CPD said.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle J. Presser
Gabrielle J. Presser, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Karan T. Rush
Karan T. Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Jamie Siler
Jamie Siler, 1700 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Quirinius G. Williams
Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Isaiah Carter
Isaiah Carter, 1800 block of West 6th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Malaky K. Flynn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Malaky K. Flynn, 100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Corinthian S. Hunter
Corinthian S. Hunter, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dexter S. Stewart
Dexter S. Stewart, 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Marshall Trudo IV
Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).
Margarita Aranda
Margarita Aranda, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Darquis Fleming
Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandin S. Fountaine
Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.