Fatal shooting reportedly over police informant allegations, DA's Office says

RACINE — The death of 28-year-old Demarcus A. Anderson, who was found fatally shot Tuesday morning, reportedly was the result of an altercation at an after bar party that was held at a former tavern, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Donley M. Carey, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, was formerly charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson's death, which police are investigating as a homicide.

As of Thursday morning, Racine Police were still searching for Carey, and a $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest, online court record show.

The complaints lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who told police that Anderson's death occurred at an after-bar party inside 901 S. Memorial Drive, which was previously a tavern.

During the party, the witness said that Anderson accused Carey of being a police informant. Anderson, and approximately seven other people, reportedly cornered Carey in a bathroom and forced him remove his clothing to prove he was not wearing a wire. Anderson also removed his clothing to show that he was not wearing a wire either.

