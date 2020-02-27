Fatal shooting reportedly over police informant allegations, DA's Office says

RACINE — The death of 28-year-old Demarcus A. Anderson, who was found fatally shot Tuesday morning, reportedly was the result of an altercation at an after bar party that was held at a former tavern, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Donley M. Carey, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, was formerly charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson's death, which police are investigating as a homicide.
As of Thursday morning, Racine Police were still searching for Carey, and a $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest, online court record show.
The complaints lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who told police that Anderson's death occurred at an after-bar party inside 901 S. Memorial Drive, which was previously a tavern.
During the party, the witness said that Anderson accused Carey of being a police informant. Anderson, and approximately seven other people, reportedly cornered Carey in a bathroom and forced him remove his clothing to prove he was not wearing a wire. Anderson also removed his clothing to show that he was not wearing a wire either.
Once it was discovered that neither man was wearing a wire, the other bystanders left the bathroom. While Anderson was getting dressed, the witness told police that Carey returned to the bathroom and fatally shot Anderson.
The complaint says that Anderson was "wrapped in several industrial type garbage bags and left on the floor in the bathroom." Inside the garbage bags, officer found shell casings from a .40 caliber handgun.
Home invasion
Almost 20 years ago, Carey was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for firing a shot that injured a restaurant employee in 2002, according to Journal Times reporting from the time. He ended up pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
Last year, Carey was arrested in Racine after he allegedly was involved in a home invasion in Woodstock, Illinois. Carey pleaded guilty to felony criminal trespass in that case and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge, Illinois media reported.
In 2002, Carey was charged with endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed and read-in.
