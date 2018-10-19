ELKHORN — A Walworth County deputy fatally shot a man as he tried to run over the officer with a car, sending the vehicle crashing into an industrial building and narrowly missing a worker, authorities said Friday.
The shooting happened Thursday night after members of the public called in reports of the reckless driver in Waukesha County.
According to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the city limits of Elkhorn. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, deputies made numerous attempts to stop the vehicle.
During one attempt to stop the car, the suspect vehicle came to a stop, and a deputy got out of his marked squad car. The driver then allegedly drove toward the deputy, who discharged his service weapon and struck the driver.
The vehicle then careened through the wall of an industrial building, narrowly missing a man working inside, witnesses said.
Authorities said the motorist was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Five shots reported
James Ropinski, who lives nearby, told WITI-TV that he saw flashing lights, stepped outside onto his deck to find out what was happening, and heard gunfire.
“I heard five shots. And then I came back inside, worrying about my welfare. And then the Department of Justice came and talked to me. And I didn’t know exactly what was happening. I mean, I knew something big was happening with the police presence,” Ropinski said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice following an officer involved shooting.
Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Walworth County sheriff’s deputies and it results in the death of a suspect, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
These include separate investigations by the DCI and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. DCI immediately sends representatives to the scene, and they provide independent oversight throughout the investigative process.
The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office is also participation in the investigation to conduct a legal analysis of the shooting. When concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the sheriff’s Use of Force Committee, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Elkhorn is located about 11 miles west of Burlington.
Why make others and put others in a position like this...this suspect appears to be a coward who wanted the officer to shoot him...You do not draw all this attention and then try to run down the officer ...everyone knows the officer is going to stop or try to stop that threat and deadly action... This world is whacko!! We should all pray for the Deputy and his family...If you are having issues please do not risk the public's safety,, Stop and get real help...or stay home and do what ever you want to your self...
This is why constant firearms training keeps good cops like this safe and accurate. Taking out a thug through a windshield is an art. Nice job.
Nice shot! Thank you officer.
