ELKHORN — A fatal shooting by police in Elkhorn is under investigation, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Friday.
According to the release:
On Thursday about 10 p.m., a Walworth County deputy was involved in a shooting. The suspect was driving a vehicle which had been called in by the public as a reckless driver originating out of Waukesha County.
Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the city limits of Elkhorn, the release states. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, deputies made numerous attempts to stop the vehicle.
During an attempt to stop the car, the suspect vehicle came to a stop, and a deputy got out of his marked squad car. The driver then allegedly drove toward the deputy who discharged his service weapon and struck the driver. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The deputy has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice following an officer involved shooting.
Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies and it results in the death of a suspect, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene.
These include separate investigations by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Medical Examiner. DCI immediately sends representatives to the scene, and they provide independent oversight throughout the investigative process.
The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office also participates in the investigatory process and conducts a legal analysis of the shooting.
When concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Use of Force Committee.
Why make others and put others in a position like this...this suspect appears to be a coward who wanted the officer to shoot him...You do not draw all this attention and then try to run down the officer ...everyone knows the officer is going to stop or try to stop that threat and deadly action... This world is whacko!! We should all pray for the Deputy and his family...If you are having issues please do not risk the public's safety,, Stop and get real help...or stay home and do what ever you want to your self...
This is why constant firearms training keeps good cops like this safe and accurate. Taking out a thug through a windshield is an art. Nice job.
Nice shot! Thank you officer.
