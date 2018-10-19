Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKHORN — A fatal shooting by police in Elkhorn is under investigation, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Friday.

According to the release: 

On Thursday about 10 p.m., a Walworth County deputy was involved in a shooting. The suspect was driving a vehicle which had been called in by the public as a reckless driver originating out of Waukesha County.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the city limits of Elkhorn, the release states. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, deputies made numerous attempts to stop the vehicle.

During an attempt to stop the car, the suspect vehicle came to a stop, and a deputy got out of his marked squad car. The driver then allegedly drove toward the deputy who discharged his service weapon and struck the driver. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard practice following an officer involved shooting.

Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs involving Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies and it results in the death of a suspect, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene.

These include separate investigations by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Medical Examiner. DCI immediately sends representatives to the scene, and they provide independent oversight throughout the investigative process.

The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office also participates in the investigatory process and conducts a legal analysis of the shooting.

When concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Use of Force Committee.

