MOUNT PLEASANT — The family of 18-year-old Tyrese West, the teenager shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant Police officer on June 15, is seeking evidence in West's death.
Tory Lowe, a community activist acting as a representative for the family, said that the family is requesting all audio and visual evidence of the events leading up to the fatal shooting of West.
Lowe said that West's body was recently released to the family, and that West's body has multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head.
"I saw the two shots to the head myself," Lowe said. "If they were trying to resuscitate him, how could they do that if he has two shots to the brain?"
Lowe said that Racine Police, who are investigating the case as an outside agency, have not been in contact with the family about the investigation, and that the family is getting of its information from the news media. "They want it made known what happened," Lowe said.
Questions remain
There are numerous questions which remained unanswered regarding the incident leading up to the officer fatally shooting West.
At about 1:35 a.m. on June 15, West was riding his bike in the 2500 block of Racine Street (Highway 32) when Mount Pleasant Police officers attempted to stop him. The incident ended with West being fatally shot.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens issued a press release that afternoon stating tehat the officer was forced to discharge their service weapon at West. “Life-saving measures were rendered, but were unsuccessful,” Soens said.
The release named the Racine Police Department as the primary agency handling the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Later that day, Racine Police Deputy Chief Todd Schulz also issued a news release stating that the Mount Pleasant officer tried to make contact with West, who was on a bicycle, when West fled. After a short foot pursuit, the officer claimed it became apparent that West was armed.
"Less-lethal" attempts to address the threat were unsuccessful, the release said, and commands issued to West were ignored. That is when, police say, lethal force was used to address "the threat of the uncooperative individual."
In the week since West's shooting, Racine Police have said that West was originally stopped because he had no headlight on his bicycle as he rode in the dark, and due to recent reports of thefts from vehicles being committed by people on bicycles.
Although other media outlets have reported that West fired a gun at police, no law enforcement officials have made that claim or answered that question when asked by The Journal Times.
No information has been provided that indicates West was involved in any criminal behavior on the night of his death, although he has had interaction with law enforcement in the past, court records indicate.
In January, West pleaded guilty to a felony count of false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a vehicle without consent stemming from an August incident in Kenosha County.
According to court records, West was facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer in Racine County related to a separate August incident. He was due in court on that case on July 15 for a status conference.
He also was charged with theft of less than $2,500 in property in March 2018, a charge to which he later pleaded guilty.
Open records request filed
The Journal Times has issued an open records request to the Racine Police Department seeking:
• All audio and visual evidence of police interaction with Tyrese West on Saturday, June 22. This includes dispatch tapes, any body camera footage and radio traffic.
• Police reports documenting the narrative of police interaction with Tyrese West on Saturday, June 22.
It remains unclear if the officer involved was wearing a body camera, which under the Mount Pleasant Police Department's policy is encouraged but is optional at officers' discretion.