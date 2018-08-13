TOWN OF BURLINGTON — “I was just scrolling through my Facebook and then this picture of this adorable little boy popped up,” Jackie Case, 55, said. “It’s a heart-wrenching story … you always have to pay it forward.”
That’s how a lot of social media movements start. Case was the first donor to the “Save A Life Keep A Watchful Eye” GoFundMe crowdfunding page, which opened on Aug. 3. Case gave $20 on Thursday. After six days, she was still the page’s only donor, although others have reportedly committed to giving money offline or donating materials.
“I felt really compelled to get it started,” Case said.
The “Save A Life Keep A Watchful Eye” campaign was started by Nichole Creed, whose 4-year-old son Tyrice drowned at Browns Lake on Aug. 21 last year.
“He was very energetic, fun-loving, full of smiles,” Nichole Creed said of her son.
Tyrice had been playing on a pier when he was last seen alive by a babysitter. A few moments later, he was nowhere to be seen. He was found unconscious in the water 30 minutes later. Despite Flight For Life being called and attempts to resuscitate him, Tyrice died.
If he had been wearing arm floaties, Nichole believes, Tyrice would still be alive.
“Kids don’t understand the dangers of the water,” she said.
Nichole, who has two other children, doesn’t want the anniversary of Tyrice’s passing to be a day of mourning. Rather, she wants the memory of her son to serve as a “learning lesson” for her family, and for other families in the area.
Along with her husband, Razelle, Nichole is trying to bring attention to the issue of children’s water safety. They hope to use the money raised through GoFundMe to buy floaties and other safety devices to be distributed free of charge at North Beach starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21.
If all goes well, the campaign may expand to include swim lessons and a wider education campaign to protect future swimmers.
“What we really want to do is use the GoFundMe to get us started,” Nichole said. “Our main priority is to get the word out to keep kids safe in the water.”
Connected through empathy
Case, who lives in Salem Lakes in Kenosha County, believes that “Save A Life Keep A Watchful Eye” has become even more relevant in the past week. On Aug. 5, a 3-year-old boy and a 54-year-old Racine woman died in Twin Lakes in separate incidents, one in Lake Mary and the other in Lake Elizabeth.
Case, 55, has never met Nichole, nor did she know Tyrice, but she hopes that her donation can go a long way in saving lives.
“She is dealing with a lot of emotions and pain,” Case said. “I’m going to see what I can do for her.”
Visit bit.ly/2Ok8qzG to donate or learn more.
