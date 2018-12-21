RACINE — A Racine family is pursuing a civil lawsuit against Tyrone Buckley, the man who allegedly stabbed and killed Matthew Young the day after Labor Day during a fight in a church parking lot.
The Racine Police Department found that Buckley had been acting in self-defense and didn’t forward the police report from the case to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office until 64 days after Young’s death.
Buckley, who is a felon, was reportedly carrying a retractable knife, which appears to be illegal under state law since it is a misdemeanor for felons to be “armed with a concealed knife that is a dangerous weapon.”
“Keep in mind that the burden of proof is lower in a civil action, so Mr. Buckley could be liable civilly, even if he’s not convicted criminally,” Ken Yandell, an attorney from De Los Santos Law Offices who has been hired by the Young family, said in an email.
The incident is reportedly under investigation once again by the Racine Police Department and the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Two separate law firms — including De Los Santos Law Offices — have reached out to The Journal Times to receive a copy of the police report the RPD provided in October, since department officials have said the case has been reopened and thus they cannot share documents related to an ongoing investigation.
RACINE — The Racine County District Attorney’s Office is re-examining an investigation regarding the death of Matthew Young, the 36-year-old m…
In a statement, Yandell said: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are highly suspicious. The Young family is frustrated and deeply disappointed with their treatment by the Racine Police Department and (Racine County) District Attorney’s Office. The RPD and RCDA have kept the family in the dark for three-and-a-half months now. The family requested, and was denied, documents related to this incident. They were not given a copy of the 79-page report … The fact that it took nearly two months for the police to forward a copy of their findings to the RCDA seems unusual, given that a young man was murdered in cold blood.”
Yandell added that the Young family never received a medical examiner’s report from the incident. He also said that, after receiving a copy of the police report from The Journal Times, “making sense of it is challenging because it is so heavily redacted,” since many but not all of the names mentioned have been blacked out.
“If Mr. Buckley is charged by the RCDA, I think a lot of our questions will be answered,” Yandell said. “Likewise, if the RCDA closes the case, and we are able to get an unredacted report and any other available records, we’ll be in a better position to pursue civil actions.”
