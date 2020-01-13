Family Dollar cashier accused of canceling purchases, pocketing money

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing money from Family Dollar while working as a cashier.

Stephanie E. Correa, 32, of the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to Family Dollar, 2314 Rapids Drive, for a report of theft by an employee. The store’s loss prevention officer told police that a Family Dollar analyst contacted him about suspicious cancellations of sales from the Racine Family Dollar store.

The store manager watched surveillance video to look for the suspicious transactions and found out that the cancellations were actually thefts made by Correa.

Correa would reportedly ring up the customer. When the customer left, Correa would cancel the transaction and set aside the money paid by the customer. At the end of her shift, Correa counted the money in her drawer, removed the money from the canceled transactions and concealed it inside of her clothing.

The cancellations allegedly occurred 11 times between Dec. 9 and Jan. 2, and totaled $195.45.